Husband says Iran detained prominent human rights lawyer

The husband of a prominent Iranian human rights lawyer says authorities have detained his wife.

Reza Khandan said in a post on his Facebook account that security forces appeared at the couple's home Wednesday and took Nasrin Sotoudeh to Evin prison. He did not elaborate.

Sotoudeh was reportedly summoned last November but refused to appear at the Justice Department.

The mother of two recently did work for women detained for protesting the obligatory wearing of the Islamic veil. She has been an outspoken critic of the country's judiciary, which is under the control of hard-liners.

In 2013, Iran release Sotoudeh after serving three years in prison.