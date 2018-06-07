UN warns that Somalia's political unity at risk

The U.N. Security Council is warning that "internal and external pressures risk undermining Somalia's political unity" and is expressing serious concern at the threats posed by the al-Shabab Islamic extremist group.

A presidential statement approved Thursday by the 15-member council calls for stepped-up efforts "to prevent destabilizing effects of regional crises and disputes from spilling over into Somalia" and to support the country's federal system and institutions.

Somalia has been trying to rebuild since establishing its first functioning transitional government in 2012 after more than two decades as a failed state riven by conflict, famine and al-Shabab attacks.

Concerns have been high over plans to hand over the country's security to Somalia's military as a 21,000-strong African Union force begins a withdrawal that is expected to be complete in 2020.