The Latest: US says it will veto UN Palestinians proposal

The Latest on a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution on Palestinians (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

The U.S. says it will veto an Arab-backed resolution that asks the U.N. chief to propose measures to ensure "international protection" for Palestinian civilians.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley calls the proposal "a grossly one-sided approach that is morally bankrupt" and would undermine efforts at peace between Israel and Palestinians.

A vote was initially expected Thursday evening. Then diplomats said it would be delayed at least until Friday, but the plans seemed to be in limbo later Thursday.

The Kuwait-sponsored draft demands a halt to "the use of any excessive, disproportionate and indiscriminate force" by the Israeli military. It also "deplores the firing of rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israeli civilian areas."

Haley criticized the proposal for not mentioning Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza.

___

5:50 p.m.

Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon, sharply criticized it for not mentioning Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza.