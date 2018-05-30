The Latest: Blasts, gunfire outside Afghan Interior Ministry

The Latest on the war in Afghanistan (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

An Afghan official says loud explosions have rocked the area around the Interior Ministry and that militants are exchanging fire with security forces.

Nasrat Rahimi, deputy spokesman for the ministry, did not immediately have further details about Wednesday's attack.

The Taliban and a local affiliate of the Islamic State group have launched several attacks in the capital, Kabul, in recent months, killing hundreds of people.

7 a.m.

An Afghan official says at least two police officials were killed in suicide-bomb attacks at a police station in eastern Logar province.

Khalid Safi, a spokesman for the provincial governor, says those killed were the commander of the police station and the deputy director of traffic police for Logar's capital city, Puli Alim.

Safi said the casualty toll in the Wednesday morning attack was only an initial report and could rise.

The attack started with a suicide car bomber, then two other suicide bombers targeted the police station. He said both bombers were identified, shot and killed by forces.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents are active in Logar province.