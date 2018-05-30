Germany's Merkel arrives in Portugal with EU on agenda

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Portugal for a 24-hour official visit during which she will discuss the European Union's future with local officials.

Merkel flew Wednesday to the northern Portuguese city of Porto, where she was met by Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa.

She was due to inaugurate a research center run by German auto parts manufacturer Bosch before visiting Porto University's Institute for Health Research and Innovation, where she was to meet with students.

On Thursday, Merkel is due in the capital city of Lisbon for talks with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and with Costa before a lunchtime news conference.

Germany is one of Portugal's biggest foreign investors.