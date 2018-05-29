The Latest: Libyan rivals agree country to hold vote Dec. 10

next

The Latest on the Libya conference in Paris (all times local):

1:10 p.m.

An adviser of the head of Libya's U.N.-recognized government based in Tripoli has tweeted that the country's rival leaders have reached consensus at a Paris meeting to hold both parliamentary and presidential elections in battered Libya on Dec. 10.

Taher El-Sonni, a senior political adviser to Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, tweeted about the agreed-on date ahead of the closing of the brief conference in Paris on Tuesday.

He also says the two sides would finalize a "constitutional base" by Sept. 16. The Paris gathering brought together Libyan rivals and representatives of the international community under U.N. auspices.

Besides Sarraj, whose government dominates western Libya, the conference was attended by Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the commander of Libya's national army which controls the east of the country.

A declaration signed by all four was expected to follow shortly.

10:10 a.m.

Libya's rival leaders are meeting in Paris to agree on a political roadmap, including nationwide elections, in an effort to bring order to Libya's chaos.

Representatives of 20 countries, including Libya's neighbors, regional and Western powers, and international organizations also were in attendance at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

The U.N.-backed conference aims at securing parliamentary and presidential elections in the North African country, if possible by the end of 2018.

French President Emmanuel Macron's office said Libyan leaders have agreed in principle to a non-binding accord.

Libya is split between rival governments in the east and west, each backed by an array of militias.

Participants include Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, head of Libya's UN-recognized government in Tripoli in the west, and Gen. Khalifa Hifter, the commander of Libya's national army which dominates the east.