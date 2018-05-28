Afghan, Pakistani military officials renew push for peace

Senior military and intelligence officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan have agreed to enhance efforts to ensure sustainable peace in the region.

The two sides reached the understanding at talks Sunday at Pakistan army's headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The Afghan delegation was led by the national security adviser, Hanif Atmar, and also included the intelligence chief and other officials.

A military statement early Monday said Pakistan's army chief, Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa, told the delegation that "we must begin with the trust that neither covets an inch of the other's territory nor is letting its land being used against the other."

Pakistan has been under pressure from Kabul to stop giving safe havens to militants blamed for attacks in Afghanistan. Pakistan denies the charge.