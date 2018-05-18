Putin approves new Cabinet that sees key figures remain

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reshuffled his Cabinet, replacing some longtime members while keeping key figures in place.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev presented the candidates for ministerial posts at Friday's meeting with Putin in Sochi, and Putin approved his proposals.

Many key figures, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, are staying. Siluanov was promoted to hold the post of first deputy prime minister, too.

Other key members of Putin's economic team — Economics Minister Maxim Oreshkin and Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov — will also retain their positions.

Igor Shuvalov, who previously held the post of first deputy prime minister, is not in the new Cabinet. Arkady Dvorkovich, who served as deputy prime minister, has also left.