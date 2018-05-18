Cuban airline jet crashes at Havana airport, reports say

A Blue Panorama plane rented by Cubana crashed after taking off from Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Cuba, on Friday, reports stated.

Local media reported the Cubana flight from Havana to Holguín, a city in eastern Cuba, had 104 people on board.

The Boeing 737 crashed shortly after taking off. It was not immediately clear if there were any fatalities.

The plane was rented by Cubana, which has taken many of its aging planes out of service in recent months due to mechanical problems.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.