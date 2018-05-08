Carlos Alvarado sworn in as Costa Rican president

next

Journalist Carlos Alvarado has been sworn in as Costa Rica's president, accepting the sash of office from his predecessor and ally, Luis Guillermo Solis.

In his first speech as president, Alvarado said he intends to improve employment, education and health and fight poverty.

The 38-year-old called Tuesday for unity and said his administration will be known for inclusivity.

In Alvarado's words: "Under the clear blue of our skies, there is room for all of us." He promised a "plural" government.

That was a nod to what became a key issue in the presidential election and the April 1 runoff, same-sex marriage.

Alvarado supports it, while opponent Fabricio Alvarado had opposed it. The two men are not related.