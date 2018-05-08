Canadian school shooter gets life sentence

A young man who killed four people and injured seven others in shootings at a school and a home in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan has been sentenced to life in prison, with no chance at parole for 10 years.

The shooter was weeks away from his 18th birthday when he killed two teenage brothers, a teacher and a teacher's aide in La Loche, Saskatchewan, was sentenced as an adult.

Judge Janet McIvor said Tuesday the January 2016 shootings were "senseless" and "coldly horrific."

The shooter's name is still protected under a publication ban. He pleaded guilty.

Brothers Dayne and Drayden Fontaine were killed in their home before the teen went to the school, where he gunned down teacher Adam Wood and teacher's aide Marie Janvier.