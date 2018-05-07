Rickshaw and truck collide in southern Pakistan, 4 killed

Pakistani police say four people were burned alive when a truck collided with the motorized rickshaw they were in near a famous shrine in the country's south.

Police officer Ali Nawaz said on Monday that the four victims were cousins from Karachi who were travelling home late the previous night after attending an annual festival at the famous shrine of Sufi saint Shahbaz Qalander in the town of Sehwan.

He says the head-on collision with the truck triggered an explosion of the fuel tank of the three-wheel rickshaw, turning it into a fireball.

Pakistan has many road accidents because of prevalent disregard for traffic rules and poor road conditions.