Priest suffers severe burns after fall while running across hot coals in India

A priest in India suffered severe burns to his legs after tripping and falling while trying to run across hot coals on Saturday.

Vijay Kumar was at a festival at Sri Revanasiddeshwara temple in Karnataka when he fell face-first into the burning pit, according to the South West News Service.

Video posted by the agency shows Kumar tumble into the burning coals before two fellow priests jump in and pull him to safety.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

All three people were taken to the hospital, where Kumar was treated for severe burns to more than 60 percent his legs.

The other two priests also sustained burns on their legs, according to SWNS.

The temple in Southwest India is located atop a hill about 3,000 feet above sea level, and is considered sacred by Shaiva followers.