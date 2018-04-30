Indian troops fire at Kashmir protesters, civilian killed

Officials say government forces have fired at protesters in Indian-controlled Kashmir, killing a young man and wounding at least 14 others.

Police say Indian troops cordoned off southern Drubgam village on Monday following a tip that rebels were hiding there.

As fighting between the troops and rebels raged, anti-India residents tried to march to the site to help the trapped militants escape, leading to clashes between the rock-throwing villagers and government forces who fired live ammunition, shotgun pellets and tear gas.

Police said the fighting was continuing and at least two soldiers have been injured.

India and Pakistan each administer part of Kashmir, but both claim the territory in its entirety.

Rebels have been fighting to make the Indian-controlled portion part of Pakistan or an independent country.