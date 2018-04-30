Explosions kill at least 4, including journalist, in Kabul

Double explosions targeted central Kabul on Monday morning, killing at least six people, including a journalist, and wounding 14, authorities said.

Five people were killed by the initial blast and 11 wounded, according to Mohammad Asim, chief of the Kabul ambulance service.

The first explosion was soon followed by another. Police officer Jan Agha said the journalist died in the second blast, which also wounded two police officers.

Kabul chief of police Dawood Amin says the area of Kabul that was targeted includes foreign offices.

Mohammad Mousa Zahir, director of Wazir Akbarkhan Hospital, said several people suffering injuries from the blast were being treated at the hospital.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The local Islamic State group affiliate and the more firmly established Taliban carry out regular attacks around the country, with the Taliban usually targeting the government and security forces and IS targeting the Shiite minority. Both groups want to establish strict Islamic rule in Afghanistan.