Afghan Taliban announces start of annual spring offensive

The Afghan Taliban has announced the start of their annual spring offensive.

A statement by the Taliban on Wednesday said the offensive — called the "Al Khandaq" operations — was organized by the Military Commission of the Taliban, which is focused on killing and capturing Americans and their supporters.

The announcement comes as a new wave of Taliban attacks across Afghanistan has already started with massive attacks on Afghan security forces in different parts of the country.

At least 11 Afghan soldiers and policemen were killed a day earlier, the latest in a particularly deadly week of assaults by militants in the country.