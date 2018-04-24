Indonesia oil well fire kills 10 people, destroys houses

At least 10 people were burned to death after an apparently unregulated oil well in Indonesia's Aceh province caught fire.

National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the well caught fire earlier Wednesday and is still burning.

He said the well was gushing when it ignited and many people were nearby trying to collect the oil.

The agency listed 19 people as injured and said five houses were destroyed by the inferno.