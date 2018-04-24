Father says UK doctors surprised sick child still alive

The father of a terminally ill British toddler says the child is surviving after being taken off life support, surprising doctors who had argued he should be allowed to die.

James Evans says his 23-month-old son, Alfie, survived for six hours with no assistance, and that doctors are now providing oxygen and hydration.

He says Alfie is "now on oxygen. It's not changing his breathing but it's oxygenating his body."

Alfie is in a "semi-vegetative state" as a result of a degenerative neurological condition doctors have been unable to identify. He was taken off life support after a series of court rulings backed doctors who said further treatment was futile.

His parents, who have support from Pope Francis, want to take him to Italy for treatment at a Vatican hospital.