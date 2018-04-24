Archeologists open burial chambers in Sudanese pyramid

Sudan's official news agency says archeologists have reopened burial chambers in an ancient pyramid north of the capital, Khartoum.

SUNA says Tuesday the chambers are located at a depth of 10 meters (about 33 feet) under a pyramid in the Meroe area. The UNESCO world heritage site is home to pyramids ranging from six meters (20 feet) to 30 meters (100 feet) tall.

It says archeologists from a Qatari mission discovered artifacts, including human and animal bones, inside the chambers.

The pyramids, with narrow bases and steep angles on the sides, were built by the ancient Nubian civilization between 720 and 300 B.C.

Qatar has pledged $135 million to renovate and support Sudan's antiquities.