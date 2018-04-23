Prosecutor: Danish submarine inventor could kill again

The prosecution in the murder trial of a Danish inventor accused of torturing and killing a Swedish journalist during a private submarine trip says there is "a risk that he that can commit the same kind of crime again."

Prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen says Kim Wall may have been tied with her own stockings before Peter Madsen impaled her, with a sexual motive.

Buch-Jepsen demanded Monday that Madsen is given life in prison — 16 years in Denmark — which could be extended if necessary, or locked up in a secure mental facility.

He said Madsen who is accused of either beheading Wall or strangling her on his submarine, is not insane but "emotionally impaired with severe lack of empathy, anger and guilt."

A verdict is expected Wednesday.