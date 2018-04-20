Rights group: Lebanon evicting Syrian refugees from towns

A leading international rights group says Syrian refugees are increasingly being evicted from towns in Lebanon without any legal basis.

Human Rights Watch says local officials have been sending the Syrians eviction notices and using the police to intimidate them into leaving to other towns.

Lebanon has been straining under the weight of the Exodus from Syria. It has the highest per capita refugee population in the world.

The tiny Mediterranean country is host to nearly 1 million Syrians, a fifth of the country's population.

The New York-based HRW released a study on Friday saying more than 3,600 Syrians have been evicted from 13 municipalities in Lebanon since 2017. The Lebanese army has evicted another 7,000 from refugee camps.

HRW says a further 42,000 are at risk for eviction.