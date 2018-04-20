Pakistan: Armed men rob, harass prominent right activist

A prominent Pakistani rights group says armed men have raided the house of one of its editors, harassing her and stealing her laptop, two hard drives and two cell phones, as well as some jewelry and cash.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a statement Friday condemned the raid on Maryam Hasan's home in the eastern city of Lahore on Thursday night.

Hasan edited the group's annual State of Human Rights report, which was launched last week in Islamabad.

The men intimidated her and questioned Hasan about her professional engagements, HRCP's statement said.

The group says it suspects the incident was not an ordinary burglary and called on the government to apprehend the culprits.