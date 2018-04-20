Indonesian fishermen rescue Rohingya in seas off Aceh

Police in Indonesia say fishermen have rescued 76 Rohingya Muslims from a boat stranded off Aceh province.

The police chief of Bireuen regency on the island of Sumatra, Riza Yulianto, said the group of men, women and children was rescued Friday afternoon.

Myanmar's persecution of its Rohingya Muslim minority has sparked a massive exodus of people over land into neighboring Bangladesh since August, though some have also tried to flee by boat.

Malaysian authorities earlier this month intercepted a vessel carrying 56 people believed to be Rohingya refugees and brought the vessel and its passengers to shore.