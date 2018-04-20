Argentine women see legal abortion closer than ever

next

prev

Pushed by a wave of demonstrations by women's groups, the homeland of Pope Francis seems closer than ever to legalizing abortion.

The protests and shifting public opinion have led conservative President Mauricio Macri to call for Congress to launch a debate on a broader legalization of abortion in Argentina, which currently allows the procedure only in cases of rape or risks to the mother's health.

A bill allowing elective abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy was introduced in Congress earlier this year with the backing of 70 lawmakers from across the political spectrum. If approved by the lower house in a vote expected in June, it would go to the senate. Macri has said that even though he remains anti-abortion, he would not veto the bill if passed.