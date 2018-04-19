Prosecutors again accuse Guatemala president of corruption

Guatemalan prosecutors are again accusing President Jimmy Morales of corruption related to alleged illegal campaign financing while he was secretary general of his party.

Electoral crimes prosecutor Oscar Schaad said Thursday that businessmen funneled more than $1 million to Morales' National Convergence Front party, which carried him to the presidency.

Schaad says evidence shows the campaign donations were never reported to electoral authorities. He says the companies that allegedly made the illegal contributions are in food, cement and other business sectors.

In August, Guatemala's chief prosecutor asked a court to strip Morales of his immunity so suspected campaign finance violations could be investigated. Days later, Morales tried unsuccessfully to expel the head of the United Nations anti-corruption commission that has been working with Guatemalan prosecutors to investigate graft.