Plane skids off runway, shutting down Nepal's airport

Nepal's only international airport has been closed after a passenger plane attempting to take off skidded off the runway.

Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu says no one was injured when a Boeing 737 operated by Malindo Air skidded on to the grass area at the end of runway. Attempts are being made to pull out the aircraft.

All flights have been cancelled since the Thursday night accident.

Thousands of passengers have waited outside the terminal but it's not clear when flights would resume.

Malindo Air, a Malaysian airline, has regular flights linking Kuala Lumpur and Kathmandu.