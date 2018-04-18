Sweden police told Icelandic suspect likely fled their way

Swedish police say Icelandic colleagues have informed them that a man suspected of masterminding the theft of about 600 computers used to mine bitcoins and other virtual currencies, likely fled to Sweden after a prison break.

Police spokesman Stefan Dangardt says no arrest has been made in Sweden.

Police in Iceland said they believe Sindri Thor Stefansson fled a low-security prison through a window and boarded a flight to Sweden at Iceland's international airport in Keflavik. They said he traveled under a passport in someone else's name.

Stefansson was among 11 people arrested for allegedly stealing the powerful computers in four thefts, considered Iceland's biggest ever.

Icelandic police have issued an international arrest warrant for him.