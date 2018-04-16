US Halifax mall plotter admired Columbine, doc reveals

A Canadian prosecutor is recommending a sentence of 20 years for an American woman who pleaded guilty last year to conspiracy to commit murder in a plot that envisioned her and two online friends pulling out their guns at a Canadian mall.

Lindsay Souvannarath of Geneva, Illinois, pleaded guilty last April for her role in the 2015 plot.

Court documents released Monday say online conversations between Souvannarath and a Canadian friend quickly devolved into a shared admiration for the Columbine killers, mass shootings and a murderous conspiracy to go on a Valentine's Day shooting rampage at a Halifax mall.

Her lawyer says the sentence should be 12 to 14 years, with credit for time served.

Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Peter Rosinski reserved his decision until Friday.