Search resumes for German billionaire missing in Alps

Swiss rescuers say they're resuming their search for a German billionaire who has been missing in the Alps since last weekend.

Rescue effort leader Anjan Truffer told the dpa news agency Friday helicopters and foot patrols were being dispatched to the Matterhorn peak where Karl-Erivan Haub was last seen April 7 as he headed up a mountain lift.

The search was temporarily suspended Thursday as a storm brought high winds to the area.

Haub, the 58-year-old heir to the Tengelmann retail empire, was training for a ski mountaineering race when he disappeared.

Rescuers say it's not clear where he went missing and they're searching an area of over 240 square kilometers (93 sq. miles).

Haub was only wearing light training clothes and carrying a daypack when he went missing and authorities say the chances of finding him alive are low.