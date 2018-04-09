Polish leader easing up on plane crash focus, 8 years on

next

As Poles mark the eighth anniversary of a plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski and dozens of other top Polish officials, new monuments are going up and streets are being renamed to honor the victims of the national tragedy.

But Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the late president's twin and the country's most powerful leader, is quietly backing away from actively promoting a theory that it was Russia that brought the plane down.

For years, Kaczynski has cast doubt on official investigations that ruled the crash an accident, and has vowed to discover the truth.

Sociologist Jadwiga Staniszkis, who has known Kaczynski for more than four decades, says he must have realized that no more political mileage can be had from the monthly rallies, and that they cannot change the fact that his brother is gone.