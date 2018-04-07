The Latest: Youth hockey team captain among 14 dead in crash

next

prev

The Latest on a bus crash in Canada that left 14 people dead (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

The captain of a junior hockey team is among the 14 people killed in a bus crash in western Canada.

The father of Logan Schatz says his 20-year-old son had played for the Humboldt Broncos for the past four years and had been the team's captain for two of those.

Head coach Darcy Haugan was also among the 14 killed.

Canadian police say the crash happened at about 5 p.m. Friday on Highway 35 in Saskatchewan when a semi T-boned the bus carrying the hockey team.

The Broncos were on their way to play in Game 5 of a semi-final against the Nipawin Hawks.

Authorities have yet to identify all of the deceased. Fifteen others were injured.

___

7:20 a.m.

Canadian police say 14 people were killed in a bus crash involving a junior hockey team in western Canada.

Police said early Saturday another 14 were injured, three of them critically.

The bus was carrying the Humboldt Broncos of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

It collided with a transport truck in Saskatchewan.

The team was on its way to the city of Nipawin for a game when the crash happened.