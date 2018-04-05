Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Asia

Ousted South Korean president Park due for corruption verdict, could get decades in prison

Associated Press
South Korea's former President Park Geun-hye is facing a verdict in her corruption case.

South Korea's former President Park Geun-hye is facing a verdict in her corruption case.  (AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea –  A South Korean court is set to issue a verdict against disgraced former President Park Geun-hye over a corruption scandal.

Park has been held at a detention center near Seoul since her arrest in March 2017, after she was removed from office amid months of massive rallies calling for her ouster.

Prosecutors have requested a 30-year prison term on Park, after charging her with colluding with a confidante to take tens of millions of dollars from businesses in bribes and extortion.

The Seoul Central District Court says it plans to issue a verdict on Park on Friday.

Park is a daughter of late dictator Park Chung-hee, who ruled South Korea from 1961-1979.