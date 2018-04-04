Thailand's top political party registers members anew

The Thai political group that has won every national election since 2001, only to be forced out of power repeatedly by non-electoral means, has taken the initial step on a comeback trail, registering its members to contest polls promised for early next year.

The Pheu Thai Party last held power in 2014, when an army coup ousted it and installed a military government that until last month banned almost all organized political party activity.

The ruling junta, having promised an election for February next year, is now allowing new and old parties to register their members, with a minimum of 500 needed to qualify.

Pheu Thai members, representing the legacy of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, the party's guiding light, signed up Wednesday at its headquarters.