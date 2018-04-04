Koreas begin preparatory talks to set up Kim-Moon summit

The rival Koreas have started preparatory talks to set up a summit later this month between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in amid a global diplomatic push to resolve tensions over the North's nuclear program.

The meeting of working-level officials Thursday at the border village was to discuss security, protocol and media coverage issues for the April 27 summit.

The Koreas after a high-level meeting last week agreed on the date of the summit Seoul says will be focused on disarming North Korea of nuclear weapons.

A summit between Kim and President Donald Trump is anticipated by the end of May.

The Koreas have held only two summits since the 1950-53 Korean War.