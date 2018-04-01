Pope celebrates Easter Mass in St. Peter's Square before tens of thousands

Pope Francis celebrated Easter Sunday Mass before tens of thousands of faithful patrons who underwent heavy security checks to enter St. Peter's Square.

Francis opened Easter festivities with a tweet to his global flock that said "Our faith is born on Easter morning: Jesus is alive! The experience is at the heart of the Christian message."

POPE FRANCIS IN EASTER VIGIL BAPTIZES 8, INCLUDING BEGGAR TURNED HERO

Pilgrims from around the world and Italy gathered in the Vatican City square decorated with spring flowers to hear Francis deliver the traditional "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and to the world) Easter message from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica.

Security precautions included bag checks and metal detector wands for everyone entering the plaza.

The Via Conciliazione avenue leading to the Vatican and smaller adjoining streets were closed to traffic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.