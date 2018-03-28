Scholar who triggered Holocaust debate mulls new Polish law

next

prev

Jan Gross has triggered controversy for nearly two decades with works that explore Polish violence against Jews during and after the Holocaust. That does not make him popular in today's Poland, where the nationalist government considers there has been an exaggerated focus on the country's World War II sins and has embarked on a wide-ranging effort to keeps Polish heroism and suffering in center place.

The effort has included a new law imposing up to three years of prison on anyone who falsely accuses Poland of Nazi Germany's Holocaust crimes.

In a recent interview, Gross said he believes the law's real aim is to "gag" the way history is written far more broadly.