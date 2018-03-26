The Latest: Catalan separatist politicians condemn violence

next

The Latest on the detention of the former leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

Separatist politicians have condemned Sunday's street violence in Barcelona and other Catalan cities that led to 100 people, including 23 police agents, to be treated for minor injuries.

The riots followed another massive peaceful demonstration earlier in the day in support of the former regional president, Carles Puigdemont.

Puigdemont's wife, Marcela Topor, told Catalan newspaper El Punt Avui that her husband has said violence is not the way forward. She said he told her that during a phone call shortly after he was arrested in Germany.

Roger Torrent, the Catalan parliament's speaker has also called for "calm" and "responsibility."

Torrent said in a speech on Sunday that was echoed on Monday by other separatists: "We do not give away victories to those who do not want democracy to win."

Catalonia's police say nine people linked to the riots were arrested, five of whom have been released.

9:30 a.m.

Catalonia's former president, Carles Puigdemont, is to be brought before a court in Germany to determine whether he stays in custody pending further decisions on extradition proceedings.

Prosecutors in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein wouldn't say where Monday's closed-doors hearing would take place. German news agency dpa said Puigdemont was taken to a prison in the town of Neumuenster Sunday, hours after his arrest on a European warrant as he entered Germany from Denmark.

Spain was plunged into its worst political crisis in four decades when Puigdemont's government flouted a court ban and held an ad-hoc referendum on independence for the northeastern region in October.

The Catalan parliament's subsequent declaration of independence received no international recognition and provoked a takeover of the regional government by Spanish authorities.