Balinese man gets 15 years prison for murdering Japan couple

An Indonesian court has sentenced a Balinese man to 15 years in prison for robbing and murdering an elderly Japanese couple last year on the tourist island of Bali.

The defendant, Putu Astawa, was arrested Sept. 14, two weeks after the discovery of the burned bodies of 73-year-old Hiroko Matsuba and her 76-year-old husband, Norio Matsuba, by their adopted son in their rented house in southern Kuta.

Police said the 25-year-old Astawa attacked the couple using a knife from their house after they resisted his attempt to rob them of about $99. He burned their bodies in an attempt to destroy evidence of his crime.

He was sentenced to the maximum punishment by the Denpasar District Court in Bali's capital on Monday.

Astawa is not appealing the sentence.