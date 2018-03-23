Yemeni rebel leader lashes out at US, blames it for war

The leader of Yemen's Shiite rebels has lashed out at the United States, accusing it of fomenting the war in his country through a Saudi-led coalition and even going so far as to claim that U.S.-ally Israel is participating in attacks in Yemen.

Abdel-Malek al-Houthi's remarks were published Friday in a front-page interview with the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, along with a photo of him dressed in a traditional Yemeni robe with a dagger worn on a belt.

Al-Houthi alleges the U.S. saw the war in Yemen "as a golden opportunity to seek control" of the region.

He says Saud Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — two top nations in the coalition against his rebels, known as Houthis — wouldn't have "entered the war ... without American desire and supervision."