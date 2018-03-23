Gunman in French hostage situation shot dead by police after killing at least 2

The gunman who killed at least 2 people before barricading himself inside a supermarket in southern France, has been fatally shot by police.

The announcement came just minutes after French President Emmanuel Macron said the incident appears to be a terrorist attack.

The unidentified gunman took shelter inside a supermarket in Trebes around 11 a.m. local time after reportedly shooting at a group of police officers who were returning from a job in nearby Carcassonne. One police officer was shot in the shoulder and his injury was considered non-life-threatening.

The man then entered the Super U market in Trebes, opening fire and killing at least two other people, and injuring about a dozen.

Local media reported that another body was found with a gunshot wound to the head behind the police barracks in Carcassonne. Sources said the gunman is believed to have killed one person and injured another before stealing their car.

At the supermarket, the gunman reportedly swore allegiance to the Islamic Stated and yelled “Allahu Akbar!” which roughly translates to “God is Great!” in Arabic.

Local French media reported the gunman also said "he is ready to die for Syria" and demanded the release of Salam Abdeslam, the lone survivor of an ISIS terror cell behind the deadly 2015 attacks in Paris that killed 130 people.

The Islamic State has not immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

The reason for the shooting and hostage-taking is unclear, as is the identity of the attacker.

Mayor Eric Ménassi told BFM TV the gunman was alone inside the Super U supermarket in the city of Trebes and all other hostages have been released.

The French Interior Ministry said on its Twitter account Friday that police and rescue operations are the priority. Authorities in the Aude region are warning people to avoid the area around the supermarket.

French President Emmanuel Macron has asked Interior Minister Gerard Collomb to go to the site.

A White House official told Fox News that President Trump has been briefed on the incident.

France has been on high alert since a string of Islamic extremist attacks in 2015 and 2016 that killed more than 200 people.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.