US will have role in Afghan reconciliation with Taliban

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan says America has a role in setting conditions for Taliban fighters to lay down their weapons and rejoin Afghan society.

Gen. John Nicholson says that U.S. and Afghan officials are working out a plan that will lay out how the U.S. will support the peace effort.

Nicholson said steps could include providing funding and removing some groups from U.S. terrorism lists so they won't be targeted by American counterterrorism strikes.

Nicholson was speaking to a small group of reporters Thursday at an airfield in the Afghan city of Kandahar.

U.S. military leaders say they believe that Taliban members are weary and factions could be split apart and enticed to the peace table.