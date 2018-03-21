Chinese dredger capsizes off Malaysia; 1 dead, 14 missing

next

Malaysia's coast guard says a Chinese sand-dredger has capsized off the country's southern coast, killing a crew member and leaving 14 others missing.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency says three Chinese citizens out of 18 crew members have been rescued but one was found dead after the JBB Rong Chang 8 capsized off southern Johor state early Wednesday.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday that two vessels have been deployed to search for 14 others who remained missing, comprising 12 Chinese, one Indonesian and one Malaysian. It didn't provide details on what caused the vessel to overturn.