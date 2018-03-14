Slovenia's teachers back on strike in demand of higher wages

Slovenia's teachers on strike for the second time in a month after failing to reach a deal with the government on higher wages.

Many schools and kindergartens remained closed on Wednesday as teachers held street protests in several towns, blowing whistles and horns.

This is the latest in a string of strikes and protests by public sector workers in the small European Union country who are demanding higher salaries amid an economic recovery.

Talks between the teachers' union and the government collapsed Monday, reportedly because news of a possible deal fueled demands by other public sector unions.

Teachers want their salaries — around 920 euros ($1,100) a month for junior teachers and 1,200 euros ($1,470) a month on average — to be in line with those of other public workers.