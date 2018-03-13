Official: Insurgents attacked police checkpoint, killing 5

An Afghan official says at least five Afghan police forces have been killed after insurgents attacked their checkpoint in western Farah province.

Fared Bakhtawer, head of the provincial council in Farah, said Tuesday that Insurgents took five other police alive from the checkpoint near Farah city.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Bakhtawer blamed Taliban insurgents, who have stepped up attacks in the province in recent months against Afghan security forces.

A day earlier, security forces recaptured a district headquarters in Farah, just hours after Taliban fighters overran police and administrative offices, killing eight police and wounding 10 others.

Over the weekend, Taliban killed 15 Afghan forces including seven army commandos and eight police in Bala Buluk district in Farah.