MLK's daughter, Bernice, has private audience with pope

The surviving daughter of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. has had a private audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican.

The Vatican made a video of the Monday meeting public. Bernice King presented the pontiff with the sixth volume of her late father's published papers, subtitled "Advocate of the Social Gospel, September 1948-March 1963."

She spoke briefly through a translator, but no audio was provided. King tweeted after that the meeting was "#lifechanging."

The 54-year-old King is the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. She was 5-years-old when her father was assassinated.

King was in Italy to receive an international prize recognizing women involved in nonviolence and peace initiatives. The award was organized by the Gandhi Center in Pisa and Italian pacifist Rocco Altieri.