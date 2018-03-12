Egypt's foreign minister in South Sudan to boost relations

Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry met with South Sudan President Salva Kiir in the capital, Juba, Monday to encourage an end to the country's civil war and to announce assistance in health and education.

South Sudan is well into its fifth year of fighting and the conflict, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions, shows no signs of ending.

During South Sudan's earlier war for independence from Sudan, Egypt accepted South Sudanese refugees and gave them access to education. Currently Egypt has more than 50,000 South Sudanese refugees.

The Egyptian Embassy said in a Facebook posting that since 2005, Egypt has supported development in South Sudan and built four electrical stations, as well as schools and medical clinics across the country.