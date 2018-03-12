Bangladesh court grants bail to former leader Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh's High Court has granted bail for four months to opposition leader and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who was jailed on a corruption conviction and is awaiting an appeal.

The court made the decision Monday, but it was not immediately clear if or when she will be freed from jail. The country's attorney general said after Monday's ruling that a move against the bail order would be made in the High Court on Tuesday.

A court convicted Zia in February on charges of misusing her power and embezzling about $250,000. She was sentenced to five years in jail, meaning she can be barred from running in December elections.

Bangladesh law says anyone imprisoned for over two years cannot run for office for the next five years.