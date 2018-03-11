Expand / Collapse search
Arson attack on Berlin mosque causes damage, no injuries

Associated Press

BERLIN –  German police say a mosque in Berlin has been set on fire causing severe damage. There have been no injuries.

They said the mosque in the Reinickendorf district was set ablaze early Sunday, likely by three teenagers.

The group that runs the Koca Sinan Mosque wrote on Facebook that the entire interior of the building had been destroyed. The mosque is run by DITIP, a religious organization that's close to the Turkish government.

Berlin police said they're investigating and assuming political motives behind the attack.

In separate incidents, firebombs were thrown at a Turkish immigrants' association in the western town of Meschede also Sunday, and on a mosque in Lauffen, in southern Germany, on Friday. Nobody was injured in the attacks. Police are still investigating both incidents as well.