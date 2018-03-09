Judge rejects polygamy law challenge in Canada

A judge has rejected a challenge of Canada's polygamy laws that was launched after two men were found guilty.

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in British Columbia Supreme Court last July of having multiple wives.

A lawyer for Blackmore argued the law infringes on the constitutional right of religion and expression.

Justice Sheri Ann Donegan dismissed all arguments Friday that the charges should be dropped.

Both men have been leaders in the small community of Bountiful in British Columbia., where court heard residents are members of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which condones plural marriage.

Blackmore was found guilty of marrying two dozen women. Oler was found to have five wives. Both men face a maximum of five years in prison.