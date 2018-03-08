Malaysia opposition pledges to axe tax, investigate scandal

next



Malaysia's opposition coalition has pledged to axe an unpopular good and services tax and reopen investigations into a multibillion-dollar financial scandal linked to Prime Minister Najib Razak if it wins the next elections.

The Hope Alliance, led by former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, also promised to clip the powers of the prime minister, revive a fuel subsidy and abolish tolls. The next general elections must be held by August but are widely expected in the second quarter this year.

Mahathir said in announcing the coalition's manifesto late Thursday that the opposition has been labelled "government-in-waiting" as he rallied supporters to unite to oust the coalition that has ruled since independence. Analysts say the opposition faces an uphill battle.